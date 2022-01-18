Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.08% of UFP Industries worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

UFPI opened at $88.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.54. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $94.80.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

