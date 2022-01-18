Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.08% of Balchem worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 150.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Balchem in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Balchem by 14.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 12,980.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 11,942 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Balchem alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sidoti downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

BCPC stock opened at $155.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.06. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19 and a beta of 0.56. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $106.29 and a twelve month high of $174.29.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $197.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.30%.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.