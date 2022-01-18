Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 1,244 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $886,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802,775 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,397,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,697,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,117 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,281,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,243,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,364,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $72.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.72 and a 200 day moving average of $68.60. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.62%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.