Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 39,785 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,798,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,406,000 after acquiring an additional 536,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Service Co. International stock opened at $64.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.88 and its 200 day moving average is $63.95. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $71.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $269,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,371 shares of company stock worth $7,105,092 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

