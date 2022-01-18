Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the December 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 8.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 73.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 13,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. 25.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Community West Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CWBC traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.80. 1,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,644. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24. Community West Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $118.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 13.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Community West Bancshares will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is 18.92%.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.