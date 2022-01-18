Comparing Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) & Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ)

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) and Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kona Grill has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

98.4% of Chuy’s shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Chuy’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chuy’s and Kona Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chuy’s 6.90% 13.34% 6.77% Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chuy’s and Kona Grill’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chuy’s $320.95 million 1.62 -$3.29 million $1.29 20.35 Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.00 -$31.97 million N/A N/A

Chuy’s has higher revenue and earnings than Kona Grill.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Chuy’s and Kona Grill, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chuy’s 0 7 2 0 2.22 Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chuy’s presently has a consensus target price of $40.71, suggesting a potential upside of 55.10%.

Summary

Chuy’s beats Kona Grill on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chuy’s

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads. The company was founded by Michael Roger Young and John A. Zapp on April 16, 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Kona Grill

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.