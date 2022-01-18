Comparing CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) and CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.2% of Independent Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of CNB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Independent Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of CNB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. CNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Independent Bank pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CNB Financial pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and CNB Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CNB Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Independent Bank and CNB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank $513.51 million 5.60 $121.17 million $4.66 18.67 CNB Financial $195.23 million 2.42 $32.74 million $2.76 10.14

Independent Bank has higher revenue and earnings than CNB Financial. CNB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Independent Bank has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNB Financial has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Independent Bank and CNB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00 CNB Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Independent Bank currently has a consensus price target of $88.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.16%. Given Independent Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Independent Bank is more favorable than CNB Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank and CNB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank 31.40% 9.06% 1.12% CNB Financial 24.00% 15.47% 1.14%

Summary

Independent Bank beats CNB Financial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit. The company provides real estate loans, which include commercial mortgages that are secured by non-residential properties; residential mortgages that are secured primarily by owner-occupied residences; and mortgages for the construction of commercial and residential properties. Independent Bank was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Rockland, MA.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Clearfield, PA.

