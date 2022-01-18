Comparing Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) & Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and Affimed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$8.44 million ($2.94) -1.23 Affimed $32.39 million 13.47 -$47.25 million ($0.55) -8.07

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Affimed. Affimed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affimed has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and Affimed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals N/A -48.76% -44.95% Affimed -132.18% -40.23% -23.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and Affimed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Affimed 0 0 8 0 3.00

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 369.61%. Affimed has a consensus price target of $12.71, suggesting a potential upside of 186.36%. Given Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Affimed.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.0% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of Affimed shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Affimed beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates. Its products include CYC065, seliciclib, and sapacitabine. The company was founded by Ronald J. Berenson, David Philip Lane, and David Glover on August 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

