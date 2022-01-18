Comparing Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) and Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY)

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) and Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Hagerty and Goosehead Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hagerty
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Goosehead Insurance
|$117.01 million
|31.20
|$9.29 million
|$0.38
|259.45
Institutional & Insider Ownership
97.1% of Goosehead Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 52.0% of Goosehead Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Hagerty and Goosehead Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hagerty
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Goosehead Insurance
|5.41%
|-17.73%
|3.65%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hagerty and Goosehead Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hagerty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Goosehead Insurance
|1
|3
|4
|0
|2.38
Goosehead Insurance has a consensus target price of $159.38, indicating a potential upside of 61.65%. Given Goosehead Insurance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Goosehead Insurance is more favorable than Hagerty.
Summary
Goosehead Insurance beats Hagerty on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
Hagerty Company Profile
Hagerty, Inc. provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers collector vehicles, motorsports, boats, and business insurance products; and car financing for antique, classic, and collectible vehicles. The company is based in Traverse City, Michigan.
Goosehead Insurance Company Profile
Goosehead Insurance, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company. The Franchise Channel segment comprises of franchisee operations that are owned and managed by individual business owners. The company was founded by Robyn Jones and Mark E. Jones in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, TX.
Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.