Comparing Progressive (NYSE:PGR) and Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN)

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) and Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Progressive and Horace Mann Educators’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progressive $42.66 billion 1.51 $5.70 billion $6.89 15.93 Horace Mann Educators $1.31 billion 1.26 $133.32 million $3.56 11.17

Progressive has higher revenue and earnings than Horace Mann Educators. Horace Mann Educators is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progressive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Progressive has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horace Mann Educators has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Progressive and Horace Mann Educators, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progressive 6 0 6 0 2.00 Horace Mann Educators 0 2 0 0 2.00

Progressive currently has a consensus target price of $98.60, suggesting a potential downside of 10.16%. Horace Mann Educators has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.58%. Given Horace Mann Educators’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Horace Mann Educators is more favorable than Progressive.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.5% of Progressive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Horace Mann Educators shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Progressive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Horace Mann Educators shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Progressive pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Horace Mann Educators pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Progressive pays out 5.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Horace Mann Educators pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Horace Mann Educators has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Horace Mann Educators is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Progressive and Horace Mann Educators’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progressive 8.74% 17.55% 4.52% Horace Mann Educators 11.11% 8.91% 1.14%

Summary

Progressive beats Horace Mann Educators on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property. The Personal Lines segment includes agency and direct businesses. The Commercial Lines segment writes primary liability and physical damage insurance for automobiles and trucks owned and operated predominately by small business in the auto, for-hire transportation, contractor, for-hire specialty, tow, and for-hire livery markets. The Property segment covers residential property insurance for homeowners, other property owners, and renters. The company was founded on March 10, 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, OH.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines automobile and property insurance products. The Supplemental segment focuses on heart, cancer, accident and limited short-term supplemental disability coverage. The Retirement segment comprises of tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities. The Life segment offers life insurance. The Corporate and Other segment includes interest expense on debt, the impact of realized investment gains and losses and certain public company expenses. The company was founded by Carrol Hall and Leslie Nimmo in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, IL.

