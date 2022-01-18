Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

CMPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.04.

Compass Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 104,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,427. Compass Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.09.

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 5,357,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $18,750,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.

