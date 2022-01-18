Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,815 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,551,633,000 after purchasing an additional 81,995 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.30.

NYSE:UNH traded down $6.26 on Tuesday, hitting $462.43. 39,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,225,000. The stock has a market cap of $435.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $470.23 and a 200-day moving average of $437.15. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

