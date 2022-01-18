Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $720,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,875 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 439,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $24,584,000 after buying an additional 22,526 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 122,797 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 611,573 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,205,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,203,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,596,980. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $230.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average is $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

