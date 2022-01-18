Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $57.20. The company had a trading volume of 702,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,752,859. The firm has a market cap of $234.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $58.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

