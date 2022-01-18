Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 355 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 2.5% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 55,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,982,000 after acquiring an additional 30,282 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,583,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $799,067,000 after acquiring an additional 153,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $593.03. 20,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,990. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $635.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $589.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $233.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.63 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.78.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

