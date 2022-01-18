Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,458.33.

CNSWF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

CNSWF stock traded down $16.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,680.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of $1,200.45 and a 52 week high of $1,919.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 107.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,747.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,693.85.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 57.94%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

