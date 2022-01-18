Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,116.31

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2,116.31 and traded as high as C$2,178.29. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$2,173.57, with a volume of 12,494 shares changing hands.

CSU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2,421.43.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2,219.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2,116.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.14.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$13.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$15.67 by C($2.28). The business had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.61 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Software Inc. will post 66.9100016 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.90%.

Constellation Software Company Profile (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

