Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) versus AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Head-To-Head Comparison

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) and Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AEye and Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEye N/A -32.54% -7.43% Continental Aktiengesellschaft 4.21% 10.65% 3.47%

This is a summary of current recommendations for AEye and Continental Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEye 0 0 3 0 3.00 Continental Aktiengesellschaft 3 8 2 0 1.92

AEye currently has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 328.85%. Given AEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AEye is more favorable than Continental Aktiengesellschaft.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Continental Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AEye and Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEye N/A N/A -$2.88 million N/A N/A Continental Aktiengesellschaft $43.09 billion 0.52 -$1.10 billion $0.90 12.36

AEye has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Continental Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

Continental Aktiengesellschaft beats AEye on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AEye Company Profile

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety segment develops, produces and integrates active and passive safety technologies and controls vehicle dynamics. The Vehicle Networking and Information segment involves in developing and integrating components and end-to-end systems for connected mobility-architecture, hardware, software and services. The ContiTech segment focuses on smart and sustainable solutions beyond rubber and develops digital and intelligent solutions in future-oriented sectors. The Powertrain segment offers clean vehicle drive system. The Other/Consolidation segment represents the centrally managed subsidiaries and affiliates including holding, financing, and insurance companies. The company was founded on October 8, 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

