Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Has $179.34 Million Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,199,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 181,986 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources accounts for 9.2% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $179,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. 48.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TECK traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.27. 110,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,511,240. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $34.78.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

TECK has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.13.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.