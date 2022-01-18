Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Makes New $11 Million Investment in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 220,900 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,999,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 1.20% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,336,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

AMR stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $70.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,370. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.65. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $73.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($1.05). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. The business had revenue of $648.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $90,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

