Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 6,080,267 Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,080,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,167,000. Cenovus Energy accounts for 3.1% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.30% of Cenovus Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 213.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, December 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

CVE stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 559,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,614,860. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $14.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.0282 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

