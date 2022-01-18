Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Sells 32,424 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,424 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at $13,435,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the second quarter valued at $1,015,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 7.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,430. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.35.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $24,285,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 571,644 shares of company stock worth $37,501,400. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.74.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

