Contrasting Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) and Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS)

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) and Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westport Fuel Systems and Novo Integrated Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westport Fuel Systems $252.50 million 1.42 -$7.36 million $0.09 23.67 Novo Integrated Sciences $9.31 million 3.76 -$4.46 million N/A N/A

Novo Integrated Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Westport Fuel Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Westport Fuel Systems and Novo Integrated Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westport Fuel Systems 3.89% 3.74% 1.60% Novo Integrated Sciences -47.95% -12.59% -10.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.7% of Westport Fuel Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Novo Integrated Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Westport Fuel Systems and Novo Integrated Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westport Fuel Systems 0 1 3 0 2.75 Novo Integrated Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Westport Fuel Systems currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 416.43%. Given Westport Fuel Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Westport Fuel Systems is more favorable than Novo Integrated Sciences.

Summary

Westport Fuel Systems beats Novo Integrated Sciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc. is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc. (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications. The CWI Joint Venture segment serves the medium and heavy-duty on highway engine markets. The Corporate segment refers to the public company activities, corporate oversight, and general administrative duties. The company was founded on March 20, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Novo Integrated Sciences

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. engages in the provision of medical services. The firm offers specialized physiotherapy, chiropractic care, occupational therapy, eldercare, laser therapeutics, massage therapy, acupuncture, chiropodist, neurological functions, kinesiology and dental services. Its multi-disciplinary healthcare services and protocols are directed at assessment, treatment, management, rehabilitation, and prevention through its clinics, affiliate clinics, retirement homes, and long-term facilities. The firm operates through the following business segments: healthcare services; and product manufacturing and development. The company was founded by Michael H. Rouse on November 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

