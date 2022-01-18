Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stake Increased by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises about 0.7% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.3% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.7% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.63. 6,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,460. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.27. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.92 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $810.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.23 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

