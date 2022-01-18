Cormark Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued on Monday, January 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

EGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

NYSE EGO opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $13.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 15.6% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 22,306,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 7.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,703,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,091,000 after acquiring an additional 387,346 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,784,000 after acquiring an additional 143,736 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 1,952.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,082,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 11.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,995,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,153,000 after acquiring an additional 307,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

