Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 520 ($7.10) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 480 ($6.55) to GBX 510 ($6.96) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Countryside Properties to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 521 ($7.11) to GBX 342 ($4.67) in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.64) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Countryside Properties to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 470 ($6.41) to GBX 450 ($6.14) in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Countryside Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 500.44 ($6.83).

Get Countryside Properties alerts:

Shares of LON CSP opened at GBX 339.40 ($4.63) on Monday. Countryside Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 294 ($4.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 579.50 ($7.91). The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 441.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 488.98. The company has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77.

In related news, insider John W. Martin purchased 47,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 421 ($5.74) per share, for a total transaction of £199,920.27 ($272,779.74). Also, insider Iain McPherson acquired 55,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 417 ($5.69) per share, with a total value of £233,248.95 ($318,254.81).

About Countryside Properties

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.