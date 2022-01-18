Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Cousins Properties posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cousins Properties.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,492,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,482,000 after purchasing an additional 278,346 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 976.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,606,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,696,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,311,000 after acquiring an additional 273,448 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,760,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,079,000 after acquiring an additional 103,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,959,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,932,000 after acquiring an additional 537,475 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.65. 52,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,240. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $42.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.22%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.