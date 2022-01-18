Covalent (CQT) Market Capitalization Reaches $30.55 Million

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Covalent has traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Covalent has a market capitalization of $30.55 million and $10.08 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00058981 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00069330 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.90 or 0.07487645 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,514.60 or 1.00147092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00067180 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007625 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

