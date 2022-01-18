Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.6% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $129.15 on Tuesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $117.10 and a one year high of $178.82. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.38.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRL. Benchmark began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $148.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $148.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.20.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

