Creative Planning Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $89,000.

Shares of VIOO stock opened at $208.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.43. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $177.16 and a 1 year high of $223.78.

