Creative Planning Buys Shares of 71,857 NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 71,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period.

Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.42 and a 200-day moving average of $54.85.

