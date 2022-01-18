Creative Planning Cuts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Creative Planning cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 714.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,889 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $180,482,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $132,244,000. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $131,154,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 40.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,363,000 after acquiring an additional 392,318 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $248.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $258.00. The company has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -828.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.70.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.