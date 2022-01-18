Creative Planning Increases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.6% in the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 19,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Moody’s by 17.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,756,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 15.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Moody’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,274,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,601,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.27.

NYSE:MCO opened at $353.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.60. The stock has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $261.38 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

