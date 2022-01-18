Creative Planning Raises Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 216,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

FAST opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average of $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

