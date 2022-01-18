Critical Survey: EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) vs. BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD)

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) and BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EchoStar and BuzzFeed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EchoStar $1.89 billion 1.14 -$40.15 million $1.64 15.09 BuzzFeed N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

BuzzFeed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EchoStar.

Profitability

This table compares EchoStar and BuzzFeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EchoStar 7.56% 1.39% 0.75% BuzzFeed N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for EchoStar and BuzzFeed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EchoStar 0 0 0 1 4.00 BuzzFeed 0 0 2 0 3.00

EchoStar currently has a consensus target price of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 84.21%. BuzzFeed has a consensus target price of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 61.83%. Given EchoStar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe EchoStar is more favorable than BuzzFeed.

Summary

EchoStar beats BuzzFeed on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers. The ESS segment owns and leases in-orbit satellites and licenses to lease capacity on a full time and occasional use. The company was founded by Charlie William Ergen, Candy Ergen, and James DeFranco in 1980 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed Inc. is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc., formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc., is based in NEW YORK.

