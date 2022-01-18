Critical Survey: IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) and Jinhua Marine Biological (OTCMKTS:JNMB)

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) and Jinhua Marine Biological (OTCMKTS:JNMB) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for IM Cannabis and Jinhua Marine Biological, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IM Cannabis 0 0 3 0 3.00 Jinhua Marine Biological 0 0 0 0 N/A

IM Cannabis presently has a consensus target price of $8.42, suggesting a potential upside of 195.32%. Given IM Cannabis’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than Jinhua Marine Biological.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IM Cannabis and Jinhua Marine Biological’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IM Cannabis $11.86 million 16.38 -$21.42 million ($0.76) -3.75 Jinhua Marine Biological N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Jinhua Marine Biological has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IM Cannabis.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.0% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IM Cannabis and Jinhua Marine Biological’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IM Cannabis -60.79% -19.57% -14.00% Jinhua Marine Biological N/A N/A N/A

Summary

IM Cannabis beats Jinhua Marine Biological on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

IM Cannabis Company Profile

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Jinhua Marine Biological Company Profile

Jinhua Marine Biological (USA), Inc. develops allopelagic materials, biological medicines, pesticides, environmental protection products, and products for the home. It offers health products, including Xiduoan, which is used for strengthening and adjusting the immune system. The company also introduces advanced wastewater treatment technology, as well as develops environmental protection projects, including industry/urban wastewater treatment. This business was pursued in three areas: the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of ERGOS Systems directly by the Company; consulting services, and the delivery of marketing and other services to ERGOS network providers.

