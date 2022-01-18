CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoLife, Inc. is a leader in medical device manufacturing and distribution and in the processing and distribution of implantable living human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. It operates throughout the U.S. and internationally. CryoLife manufactures and distributes BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, an FDA-approved adjunct to sutures and staples for use in adult patients in open surgical repair of large vessels. BioGlue is also CE marked in Europe for use in soft tissue repair and has received additional marketing approvals in several other countries throughout the world. CryoLife’s BioFoam Surgical Matrix is CE marked in Europe for use as an adjunct to hemostasis in cardiovascular surgery and on abdominal parenchymal tissues (liver and spleen) when control of bleeding by ligature or conventional methods is ineffective or impractical. CryoLife distributes PerClot, a powdered hemostat, in Europe and other select international countries. “

Get CryoLife alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CryoLife from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:CRY opened at $19.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $753.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 638.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.88. CryoLife has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $32.34.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $72.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.90 million. CryoLife had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 4.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CryoLife will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other CryoLife news, Director Anthony B. Semedo acquired 15,000 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 2,500 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $46,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CryoLife by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CryoLife by 369.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CryoLife by 50.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in CryoLife by 2.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 54,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CryoLife by 1.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CryoLife (CRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.