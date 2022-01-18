Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $43.36

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.36 and last traded at $43.60, with a volume of 21258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital downgraded Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.99.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 11,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $849,575.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 641,717 shares of company stock worth $48,270,373 in the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cryoport by 35.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 199.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the second quarter valued at about $157,000.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

