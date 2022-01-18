CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Short Interest Update

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the December 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of CTTOF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.07. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.26.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile
Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?
Receive News & Ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.