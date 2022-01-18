CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Short Interest Update

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the December 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CTTOF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.07. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.26.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile

CTT – Correios de Portugal SA engages in the provision postal and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Mail, Express and Parcels, Financial Services and Retail, and Bank. The Mail segment includes postal financial services and retail products, payments related with collection of invoices and fines, and integrated solutions and tolls.

