Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cue Biopharma, Inc. is an immunotherapy company developing a novel, proprietary class of biologics engineered to selectively modulate the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Cue Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Cue Biopharma stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. Cue Biopharma has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $316.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 654.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 24.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 128.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 35,133 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 9.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 12.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 18.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

