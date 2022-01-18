Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the December 15th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Culp stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $9.10. 63,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. Culp has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.49.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $74.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.76 million. Culp had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 5.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Culp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.19%.

In other Culp news, Director Fred A. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Culp by 15,938.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Culp by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Culp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Culp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

About Culp

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.