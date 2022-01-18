Cumberland Partners Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) by 60.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,880 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,488,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,234,000 after purchasing an additional 298,633 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 48.5% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 810,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,579,000 after purchasing an additional 264,668 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 467,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,033,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 394,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 89,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $7,475,000.

Shares of IVOL opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $28.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.53.

