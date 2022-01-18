Cumberland Partners Ltd Buys New Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,830,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,876 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 946,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,638,000 after acquiring an additional 284,810 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 41,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

