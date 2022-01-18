Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in CACI International were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CACI International by 255.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CACI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in CACI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CACI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $47,999.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,929. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $278.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. CACI International Inc has a 52-week low of $215.18 and a 52-week high of $290.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $271.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CACI shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.25.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

