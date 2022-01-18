Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $611,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.56.

NYSE AXP opened at $168.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Express has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $189.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.96 and a 200-day moving average of $169.05. The company has a market cap of $130.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.