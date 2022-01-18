Cumberland Partners Ltd Lowers Stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 19.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 788,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 33,668 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 425.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 48,179 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 3,045,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 129,100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,398,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,722,000 after purchasing an additional 23,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 55,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPG shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

CPG stock opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $6.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.72.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 78.23% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $673.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

