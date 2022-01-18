Cumberland Partners Ltd Raises Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,347,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,878,000 after purchasing an additional 185,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,615,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,948,000 after purchasing an additional 55,723 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 251.0% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,115,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after purchasing an additional 798,000 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,268,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 421,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 18,288 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.95.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.