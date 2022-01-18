Curate Trading Up 35.4% Over Last Week (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Curate coin can currently be bought for $2.12 or 0.00005092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Curate has traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Curate has a total market cap of $17.66 million and $1.43 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00054120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Curate Profile

Curate is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,341,362 coins. The official website for Curate is curate.style . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

