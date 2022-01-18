Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

CTOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Custom Truck One Source from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Custom Truck One Source has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of Custom Truck One Source stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.47. Custom Truck One Source has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.25.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $357.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.90 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,322,975 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $101,048,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas R. Rich bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $114,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $190,500. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth $54,000. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth $95,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter valued at $107,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

