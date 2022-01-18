CUTcoin Reaches Market Cap of $22.47 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $22.47 million and $614.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.44 or 0.00203014 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00041120 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00037923 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.11 or 0.00423420 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00072132 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 157,859,159 coins and its circulating supply is 153,859,159 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

